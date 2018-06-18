Wike Calls For Hygienic Living As Rivers Renovates Houses For Civil Servants

Rivers State Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of the state to adopt a hygienic lifestyle and protect their environment.

The governor made the call on Monday during the commissioning of 24 three-bedroom houses constructed by the state government in Port Harcourt, the capital.

According to him, the renovation of the civil servants quarters had become necessary to improve the overall welfare and in turn, the productivity of workers.

He said in order for workers to put in their best, maintaining a healthy environment is key.

“We are not animals, we are human beings. I can’t see myself working morning till night to ensure I live in a conducive environment and some other persons will come and take over the whole place.

“We must do things right. But living in an environment like this, how can you put in your best? It is not possible,” he asserted.

Speaking further, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of workers in the state, who he described as the “engine room of the government”.

He also noted that the state government is working hard to complete the Labour House in the state before the year runs out.

“Workers we are interested in your welfare. That is why come 29th of this month, we are laying the foundation of the Labour House in the state.

“During the last Workers Day, we told you we would do that. Any promise we make, we would keep to that promise. And by the grace of God that Labour House will be commissioned latest by December,” he said.