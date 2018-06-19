APC Is The Only Party That Believes In Youths – Governor Bello

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on residents of Ekiti State to vote for the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

The governor made the call on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital when he and other APC governors and leaders of the party stormed the state for a mega rally in support of Mr Kayode Fayemi.

“APC is the only party that appreciates youths,” Governor Bello said in a short speech at the rally.

“It is the only party that recognises the youths and in this dispensation, they gave me the opportunity to represent you in government.

Bello, 43, who describes himself as the ambassador for the youth, called on them to help his party seize power from the PDP in Ekiti.

“When we went to Edo State, the youth were fearless (and) we won,” he said, stressing that the same scenario played out in Ondo State and the party seized power from the PDP.

“The way we did it (in Ondo), we are going to do it here (in Ekiti),” he declared. “We will campaign day and night, under the rain and under the sun and we will win again in Ekiti State.”

Mr Fayemi, a former minister Steel and Solid Minerals and ex-governor of the state, is seeking a second term in office as governor.

After serving as governor of the state from 2010 to 2014, Fayemi was denied a second term by incumbent governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Although Mr Fayose is not contesting in the election, he is backing his deputy, Professor Kolapo Olusola to succeed him, setting the state up for another keenly contested election on July 14, 2018.