Mohamed Salah In Starting Line-Up For Egypt Vs Russia

Mohamed Salah is in Egypt’s starting line-up for their World Cup match against Russia on Tuesday, the African team announced on its official Twitter feed.

Liverpool wizard Salah missed his side’s 1-0 defeat by Uruguay on Friday as he struggled to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during last month’s Champions League final.

Egypt are counting on Salah as they try to salvage their World Cup against a Russian side who know a win could seal a place in the last 16.

Salah shoulder injury

Salah’s shoulder has continued to cause him problems in Russia, and at the weekend he needed the help of three team-mates to put a shirt on during a training session in Grozny.

Egypt’s Argentine coach Hector Cuper said on Monday Salah was fit to play but will undergo a test before kick-off in Saint Petersburg.

“I hope he will be fit to play, I’m sure he will be able to play. He is a central piece in our team,” Cuper said.

If Egypt lose, it will likely end their competitive involvement in their first World Cup since 1990, so 96 million Egyptians are willing him to be on the pitch.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov was bullish that his team can rein in the explosive striker, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool.

“We know how to play against him,” he said. “We are ready to stop Salah and we will.”

Russia got their World Cup off to the perfect start on Thursday with a 5-0 thrashing of Saudi Arabia, but are under no illusions that the seven-time African champions pose a far tougher test — providing Salah plays.

“Egypt’s game with Salah is different from the one they play without him,” forward Alexei Miranchuk said.

On Monday, England made hard work of a 2-1 win over Tunisia in Volgograd, relying on an injury-time Harry Kane header to take the three points. Third-ranked Belgium waltzed past World Cup newbies Panama 3-0.

AFP