Harry And Meghan To Visit Ireland On First Overseas Trip

Updated June 19, 2018

 

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. PHOTO: Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP

 

Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan will make their first overseas engagement as a married couple when they visit Ireland in July, their Kensington Palace office announced Tuesday. 

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th July,” it said, adding that the trip was requested by the British government.

The pair “are looking forward to learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” said the statement.

Harry and Meghan have already announced that they will visit Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this year for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were married at Windsor Castle last month, have timed their trip to coincide with the Invictus Games in Sydney in October.

Harry, the second son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, set up the global sports championship for wounded personnel after a decade in the army.

All four countries on the tour are members of the Commonwealth, the 53-nation grouping for which Harry is a youth ambassador.

