Xi Calls On US, North Korea To Implement Singapore Agreements

Updated June 19, 2018
This picture from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) taken on March 26, 2018 and released on March 28, 2018 shows China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R), his wife Peng Liyuan (R), North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd L) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (L) walking in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
Chinese President, Xi Jinping called on the US and North Korea to implement their agreement reached at last week’s Singapore summit as he met Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Kim “felt thanks for and highly praised China’s promotion of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and its important role in protecting the peninsula’s peace and stability,” said official broadcaster CCTV in a report on Kim’s meeting with Xi in Beijing.

Xi told Kim he “wants North Korea and the US to carry out the results of their leadership summit”, the report said.

