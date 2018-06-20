Buhari Approves Appointment Of 21 New Judges For Appeal, High Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of new Judicial Officers for the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

A total of 12 news judges were approved for the Court of Appeal, nine judges approved for the Federal High Court.

Also, seven judges were approved for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

The twelve Justices approved for the Court of Appeal are:

Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris

The nine judges approved for the Federal High Court are:

Sunday Bassey Onu Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs) Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon Aminu Bappa Aliyu Tijjani Garba Ringim Nkeonye Evelyn Maha

The seven Judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory are:

Binta Mohammed Modupe Osho-Adebiyi Gaba Venchak Simon Babangida Hassan Akobi Iyabeni Anna Samirah Umar Bature Asmau Akanbi Yusuf

The Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Justice W. S. N. Onnoghen on Friday June 22, 2018, by 10.00 am.

Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on Monday, June, 25 2018, at 2.00 pm.

Judges appointed for the High Court of the FCT are to be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, by 2.00 pm at the Main Hall of the Court Room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.