Russia 2018 World Cup Standings

Updated June 20, 2018
A statue of Zabivaka, the official mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is seen on Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow on June 7, 2018. Mladen ANTONOV / AFP

 

World Cup standings after Wednesday’s early Group B match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Russia         2 2 0 0 8 1 6

Uruguay        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt          2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Saudi Arabia   1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Portugal       2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Iran           1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Spain          1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Morocco        2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated

Group C

France         1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Denmark        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Australia      1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Peru           1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D

Croatia        1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Argentina      1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iceland        1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria        1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group E

Serbia        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Brazil        1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Switzerland   1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Costa Rica    1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group F

Mexico        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Sweden        1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Germany       1 0 0 1 0 1 0

South Korea   1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Belgium       1 1 0 0 3 0 3

England       1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Tunisia       1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Panama        1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group H

Japan         1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Senegal       1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Colombia      1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Poland        1 0 0 1 1 2 0

