Russia 2018 World Cup Standings

World Cup standings after Wednesday’s early Group B match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 6

Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0

Group B

Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1

Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated

Group C

France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group D

Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group E

Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group F

Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group G

Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3

England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

Group H

Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

