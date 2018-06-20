Russia 2018 World Cup Standings
World Cup standings after Wednesday’s early Group B match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Russia 2 2 0 0 8 1 6
Uruguay 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Egypt 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Saudi Arabia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Group B
Portugal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Iran 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Spain 1 0 1 0 3 3 1
Morocco 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated
Group C
France 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Australia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Peru 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group D
Croatia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Argentina 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Iceland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nigeria 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group E
Serbia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Brazil 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group F
Mexico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Sweden 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Germany 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group G
Belgium 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
England 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tunisia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Panama 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Group H
Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Senegal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Colombia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Poland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
