Buhari Appoints Four CBN Non-Executive Directors, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new non-executive directors for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The presidential approval was revealed in a statement on Friday by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to the statement, the appointments are for an initial period of four years with effect from June 7, 2018.

The appointed CBN non-executive directors are Mr Adeola Adetunji, Professor Mike Obadan, Professor Justitia Nnabuko, and Professor Ummu Jalingo.

President Buhari also appointed Professor Abdullahi Yusuf at the chief medical director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, as well as Dr Pauline Ikwugbu as the provost of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu in Enugu State.

Although both are for an initial period of four years, Professor Yusuf’s appointment is with effect from June 19, 2018, while that of Dr Ikwugbu is with effect from March 19, 2018.

Similarly, the President renewed the appointments of three rectors for their second and final term of four years.

The tenure of Dr Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo of the Federal Polytechnic, Unwana Afikpo, in Ebonyi State was renewed with effect from August 7, 2018, while that of Mr Olusegun Aluko of the Federal Polytechnic, IIaro in Ogun State would take effect from September 25, 2018.

President Buhari also extended the term of Professor Sunday Onohaebi of National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, in Edo State with effect from July 25, 2018.

In the statement, he asked the appointees to regard their appointments as a call to national service.

The President also directed them to carry out their responsibilities with uprightness, diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public.