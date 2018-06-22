Buhari Urges Super Eagles To Sustain Winning Momentum Against Argentina

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Super Eagles to sustain their winning momentum against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.

The President who congratulated the young players on their victory over the national team of Iceland on Friday, said he believes that “with determination, nothing is impossible.”

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he also said he was particularly delighted at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the players.

He, therefore, urged them to believe in themselves and give their best in their next match.

He said, “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament”.

Furthermore, the President urged all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.

Read Also: World Cup: Ahmed Musa Stars As Nigeria Claim First Victory

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups Friday as the Super Eagles secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland, who missed a penalty.

The African side will secure a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday in Group D’s final round of fixtures.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.