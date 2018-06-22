‘God Bless Super Eagles’: Osinbajo, Saraki, Others React To Nigeria’s First Win

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 22, 2018
‘God Bless Super Eagles’: Osinbajo, Saraki, Others React To Nigeria's First Win
Musa is lifted by teammates and officials in celebration of the victory. Mark RALSTON / AFP

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki have joined Nigerians to congratulate the Super Eagles on their first victory at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday evening after the Icelanders missed a penalty, losing their chances of forcing Nigeria to a draw.

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups and to ignite the Eagles’ hope of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

Last week, Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1.

The Croats continued their winning streak yesterday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

Besides Professor Osinbajo and Dr Saraki, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are among other Nigerians that commended the Super Eagles.

