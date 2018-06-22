‘God Bless Super Eagles’: Osinbajo, Saraki, Others React To Nigeria’s First Win

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Bukola Saraki have joined Nigerians to congratulate the Super Eagles on their first victory at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The Eagles secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday evening after the Icelanders missed a penalty, losing their chances of forcing Nigeria to a draw.

READ ALSO: Ahmed Musa Stars As Nigeria Claim First Victory

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups and to ignite the Eagles’ hope of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

Last week, Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1.

The Croats continued their winning streak yesterday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

Hilarious Reactions As Nigeria Beat Iceland In World Cup Clash

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

Besides Professor Osinbajo and Dr Saraki, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are among other Nigerians that commended the Super Eagles.

See tweets below;

2 Goals!!! We are winning this. Bring it home our Super Eagles. pic.twitter.com/efJgza57KW — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) June 22, 2018

Congratulations @NGSuperEagles. Indeed a delightful evening of quality football. When we stand united, victory is assured. #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/zZSQUpiz5J — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) June 22, 2018

Well deserved for Ahmed Musa. Man of the match! pic.twitter.com/nZkfEfTqCF — #BringBackOurGirls (@OKShorty1) June 22, 2018

Great game @NGSuperEagles and well deserved victory. I am excited at the confidence and ball play exhibited today, indeed what we need to go through to the group stages. #NGAISL #WorldCup — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 22, 2018

What I saw with this team tonight….. My God! That thing we call the Nigerian spirit, it is real and alive. Whenever we put our minds to do something, amazing things happen. Well done to the @NGSuperEagles #NGAISL — Hon Chidi Nwogu (@NwoguHon) June 22, 2018

Ahmed musa has become the first African player to ever score multiple goals in consecutive World Cups. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/BcmKy716ES — SUPER EAGLES (@supereagles9ja1) June 22, 2018

So I woke to the last 5 minutes of the @NGSuperEagles game. The Sound of victory, the Sight of victory, the Feeling of victory – thank you #SuperEagles for giving Nigerians the triple effect tonight! Indeed, a piece of world class football that was. #NGAICE #NGAISL #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2l6XjT7ShO — EEU. 🇳🇬 (@royaltyuso) June 22, 2018

Ahmed Musa once again proved that talents abound in all parts of Nigeria and that no part of Nigeria will lose out if we restructure and replace ethnicity with merit. If not for this Northerner, Nigeria would have had little hope in this #RussiaWorldCup2018. All Nigerians matter — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 22, 2018

one more step Nigeria kick ARG out and go! #NGAISL — Mosta (@pyramidsbuilder) June 22, 2018

#NGAISL

All these Argentines thanking Nigeria… Wetin we go una for that match ehn. Una go hear am — Kelechi Emmanuel (@khayce01) June 22, 2018

Fantastic result. But there’s a lot of work. Let’s not forget that. Well done boys! You’ve made your nation and Africa proud. — Bello El-Rufai (@B_ELRUFAI) June 22, 2018

#NGAISL He deserves it tho man has given his all for his motherland — Datpeskydude (@pesky_preshy) June 22, 2018

A good show of class and discipline by the #NGA; a wonderful football to watch. God bless Africa #NGAISL — Lawrence Omondi (@_ipaf_) June 22, 2018