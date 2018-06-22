Hilarious Reactions As Nigeria Beat Iceland In World Cup Clash

The first victory of the Super Eagles at the Russia 2018 World Cup has triggered hilarious reactions from Nigerians across the country.

Nigeria secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday evening after the Icelanders missed a penalty, losing their chances of forcing Nigeria to a draw.

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups and to ignite the Eagles’ hope of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

Last week, Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1.

The Croats continued their winning streak yesterday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

See funny reactions from Nigerians after the match below;

Now, after watching the match it’s safe to say it was the coach’s fault majorly.

Start Musa since start Iheanacho since he wee nor hear.

He’ll be starting Daddy Shokey and Stone Cold Steve Austin for us 🙄#NGAISL #WorldCup — ♔ Sire_sommy ♔ (@sire_sommy) June 22, 2018

Dear Musa, Please come let’s get married. I don’t mind a shotgun wedding o. It’ll suffice. Sincerely,

Your possible wife 🌚🌚🌚🌚#NGAISL — QueenOfCode (@ahdeeah) June 22, 2018

Why is everyone sounding so surprised that we won #Iceland? The intensity of the sun in #Nigeria melted the Ice in their Land!👏👏👏#NGAICE #NGAISL #WorldCup — Leo-Ken (@leokenpaul) June 22, 2018

My name is Fola Ayobami MUSA

am proud to be a Nigerian

What is your name?#NGAISL #WorldCup — rork_creations (@4la_suumaker) June 22, 2018

The way Musa made the Iceland keeper lie down in green pastures tho.. Lol#NGAISL — king of st.Petersburg (@jayson_1010) June 22, 2018

The people supporting Nigeria in my local government alone is more than the whole Iceland’s population #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/j2Q8OzkgEZ — CEO VIRGINWEARS (@OtUnBwIzZy) June 22, 2018

@mikel_john_obi Papa Ejima please tell Our In-law to roll out the isi-ewu for the boys.. The Eagles have Landed #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/rhhFPT0HIl — Uche (@AiAmUche) June 22, 2018

Let’s permutate this

Since Argentina cannot beat Iceland and Nigeria trashed Iceland then Nigeria will flog Argentina #NGAISL #WorldCup — Thespian (@_Foccus0) June 22, 2018

#NGAISL don’t feel bad Iceland, is in the North Atlantic. Its captical city is called Reykjavik. you guys scored against Argentina. you guys proved yourself on the world stage. africa is just a different beast to play — the_answer (@system_jolt) June 22, 2018