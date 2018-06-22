Hilarious Reactions As Nigeria Beat Iceland In World Cup Clash

Akinola Ajibola  
Updated June 22, 2018
A Nigeria’s fan celebrates their victory at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018.
Mark RALSTON / AFP

 

The first victory of the Super Eagles at the Russia 2018 World Cup has triggered hilarious reactions from Nigerians across the country.

Nigeria secured a crucial 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday evening after the Icelanders missed a penalty, losing their chances of forcing Nigeria to a draw.

READ ALSOAhmed Musa Stars As Nigeria Claim First Victory

Ahmed Musa struck twice to become the first Nigerian to score at two World Cups and to ignite the Eagles’ hope of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they beat Argentina on Tuesday.

Last week, Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1.

‘God Bless Super Eagles’: Osinbajo, Saraki, Others React To Nigeria’s First Win

The Croats continued their winning streak yesterday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

A draw would be enough to eliminate the Argentines but would leave Nigeria’s fate hinging on the outcome of Iceland’s game against Croatia.

See funny reactions from Nigerians after the match below;



More on Russia 2018

‘God Bless Super Eagles’: Osinbajo, Saraki, Others React To Nigeria’s First Win

World Cup: Ahmed Musa Stars As Nigeria Claim First Victory

Rohr Shakes Up Super Eagles Attack For Iceland Clash

Nigeria Vs Iceland: Starting Line-Ups

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV