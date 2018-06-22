‘I’m Proud Of Your Indomitable Spirit’: Buhari Praises Super Eagles

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Super Eagles on their victory over the national team of Iceland in their second match at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) Mr Femi Adesina, said he was particularly delighted at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.

He, therefore, urged them not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against their last group opponent, Argentina, next week.

He said, “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament,” because “with determination, nothing is impossible.”

Furthermore, the President urged all Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.