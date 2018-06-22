Nigeria Vs Iceland: Starting Line-Ups

Updated June 22, 2018
Nigeria’s Super Eagles are chasing their first victory at the World Cup against Iceland.

It would take all three points for the country to stand a good chance of progressing beyond the group game, having lost their first game to Croatia.

Here are the starting line-ups for the crucial tie, which kicks off at 4 pm.

Nigeria

Francis Uzoho, Bryan Idowu, Wilfred Ndidi, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Obi Mikel (capt), Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo

Coach: Gernot Rohr (GER)

Iceland

Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Kari Arnason, Aron Gunnarsson (capt), Hordur Magnusson, Rurik Gislason, Jon Bodvarsson

Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson (ISL)

Referee: Matt Conger (NZL)

