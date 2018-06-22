Police Arrest 42 Shiite Members Linked To Murder Of Police Officer

The police in Kaduna State have arrested 42 members of Islamic Movement of Nigerian (IMN) in connection with the murder of a police officer, who was killed while discharging his lawful duty in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Mukhtar Aliyu, on Friday confirmed the arrest of the members of the group, popularly known as Shiites.

He noted that the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.

The arrest of the 42 Shiite members comes after the clash between police officers and the Shiite members in Kaduna city, on Thursday.

The police officer was allegedly attacked while walking along the road when the security agents were trying to maintain peace and order in the city.

Aliyu said the Shiite members attacked the police officer and then stabbed him with knives and stones until he gave up the ghost on the spot.

The incident comes shortly after El-Zakzaky and his wife, appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on the same day.

El-Zakzaky and his wife were arraigned by the state government on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace among other allegations.

The Shiite members in protest assembled along the Ahmadu Bello Way, in Kaduna state capital with placards bearing different inscriptions demanding the release of their leader. The police attempt to disperse them, however, turned violent with a police officer eventually killed.

However, calm has returned to Kaduna State capital after the clash between members of the Shiite members and the police.

As at Friday morning, traders and others who had earlier closed their shops on Thursday opened for business.

Although everywhere is calm, policemen and other security operatives have been positioned at strategic locations and flashpoints to avert any further breakdown of law and order.