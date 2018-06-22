World Cup Live: Nigeria 0-0 Iceland – Super Eagles Chase First Victory (Half Time)

Iceland’s midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (C) vies with Nigeria’s forward Kelechi Iheanacho (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018. NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP
The Super Eagles of Nigeria are going for all three points as they aim to secure their first win at the Russia 2018 World Cup when they face Iceland.
The Group D match is ongoing at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia.
Live Updates:
Here are what Nigerians are saying about Eagles’ performance after the first half.
45+3′ The referee blows for half time.
45+1′ Birkir Saevarsson puts Nigeria in a dangerous situation with a cross.
William Troost-Ekong clears the danger but is forced to give away a corner.
A chance presents itself as Gylfi Sigurdsson swings in the corner from the left but Jon Dadi Boedvarsson’s header goes wide.
40′ Nigeria create a good opportunity to score as Onyinye Ndidi puts in a dangerous cross.
Hannes Thor Halldorsson rushes out to claim the ball. Ball possession is Nigeria 59% – 41% Iceland.
Reactions from Nigerians
31′ Ragnar Sigurdsson from Iceland cuts off the run of Kelechi Iheanacho, prompting the referee to award a free-kick. Oghenekaro Etebo crosses the ball into the box from the free-kick but it ends with a goal-kick.
Nigeria’s goalkeeper Francis Uzoho (L) catches the ball next to Iceland’s midfielder Aron Gunnarsson (back R) and Nigeria’s defender Kenneth Omeruo (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Iceland at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd on June 22, 2018. Philippe DESMAZES / AFP
4:00 pm: Match kicks off.
The line-ups for both teams are highlighted below;
Nigeria
Francis Uzoho, Bryan Idowu, Wilfred Ndidi, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Obi Mikel (capt), Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo
Coach: Gernot Rohr (GER)
Iceland
Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Kari Arnason, Aron Gunnarsson (capt), Hordur Magnusson, Rurik Gislason, Jon Bodvarsson
Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson (ISL)
Referee: Matt Conger (NZL)
An Important Game
The match is very crucial for the Nigerian team because it will determine their fate at the competition as they are currently at the bottom of the table.
Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1 last week.
The Croats continued their winning streak on Thursday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.
Should the Super Eagles beat Iceland today, they will move to the second spot on the table with three points while Iceland and Argentina will remain at the bottom with one point apiece.
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles Supporters’ Club fans are already in Volgograd ahead of the game.
The football supporters are anticipating a victory for the three-time African champions to stand a chance to advance to the round of 16 in the tournament.
A fan dressed as a prophet rang a bell and chanted a prayer predicting, a win for Nigeria while bemused Iceland fans watched them.
The Icelanders said they admired the show put up by the Nigerians but shrugged off the ‘prophet’s” prediction.
Here are some tweets in support of the Super Eagles below;