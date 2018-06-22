World Cup Live: Nigeria 0-0 Iceland – Super Eagles Chase First Victory (Half Time)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are going for all three points as they aim to secure their first win at the Russia 2018 World Cup when they face Iceland.

The Group D match is ongoing at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia.

Live Updates:

Here are what Nigerians are saying about Eagles’ performance after the first half.

Do dis guys even know that the match is a must win… What are they even doing there. No shot, talk more of shot on target. #WorldCup #NGAISL #NaijaAllTheWay #NaijaIssaGoal pic.twitter.com/CiFxZbFWo9 — Black Or White (@Yink1234) June 22, 2018

Crosses are terrible! Possession won’t turn to 3points. No shot on goal! No focus! 😏 #NaijaIssaGoal — ❤Oluwatumilara❤ (@bandy56) June 22, 2018

The @NGSuperEagles are playing very well but we really need that breakthrough goal.. I think we need one very sharp striker. retweet if you agree#NaijaIssaGoal #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles — OLUWATOBA OLALEKAN 🇳🇬 (@CLASSICNAIJA247) June 22, 2018

45+3′ The referee blows for half time.

45+1′ Birkir Saevarsson puts Nigeria in a dangerous situation with a cross.

William Troost-Ekong clears the danger but is forced to give away a corner.

A chance presents itself as Gylfi Sigurdsson swings in the corner from the left but Jon Dadi Boedvarsson’s header goes wide.

40′ Nigeria create a good opportunity to score as Onyinye Ndidi puts in a dangerous cross.

Hannes Thor Halldorsson rushes out to claim the ball. Ball possession is Nigeria 59% – 41% Iceland.

Reactions from Nigerians

Na wa o did our fans forget to carry their trumpets ??

I am not hearing any pa raan raan raan raan pa pa raan raan #NaijaIssaGoal#NGAISL#NaijaAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/aeC6hDfxLJ — Alex🇩🇰🇳🇬 (@in_car_nate) June 22, 2018

#NGAISL #NGAISL I don’t know about you but am so enjoying this match….it’s been a long time I watched Police game. #NaijaAllTheWay #NaijaIssaGoal pic.twitter.com/ksqHfNVpZb — ISRAEL FABZ (@olumidefabz) June 22, 2018

This super eagles don’t know when someone is serious.

I no wan hear story oo… u must win this match #NaijaIssaGoal — Ayinke (@oreofe_bankole) June 22, 2018

31′ Ragnar Sigurdsson from Iceland cuts off the run of Kelechi Iheanacho, prompting the referee to award a free-kick. Oghenekaro Etebo crosses the ball into the box from the free-kick but it ends with a goal-kick.

4:00 pm: Match kicks off.

The line-ups for both teams are highlighted below;

Nigeria

Francis Uzoho, Bryan Idowu, Wilfred Ndidi, William Ekong, Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Obi Mikel (capt), Victor Moses, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kenneth Omeruo

Coach: Gernot Rohr (GER)

Iceland

Hannes Halldorsson, Birkir Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Alfred Finnbogason, Kari Arnason, Aron Gunnarsson (capt), Hordur Magnusson, Rurik Gislason, Jon Bodvarsson

Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson (ISL)

Referee: Matt Conger (NZL)

An Important Game

The match is very crucial for the Nigerian team because it will determine their fate at the competition as they are currently at the bottom of the table.

Nigeria lost their opening match to Croatia 2-0 while Argentina and Iceland played 1-1 last week.

The Croats continued their winning streak on Thursday when they beat Lionel Messi led Argentina team 3-0 to dominate the group.

Should the Super Eagles beat Iceland today, they will move to the second spot on the table with three points while Iceland and Argentina will remain at the bottom with one point apiece.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles Supporters’ Club fans are already in Volgograd ahead of the game.

The football supporters are anticipating a victory for the three-time African champions to stand a chance to advance to the round of 16 in the tournament.

A fan dressed as a prophet rang a bell and chanted a prayer predicting, a win for Nigeria while bemused Iceland fans watched them.

The Icelanders said they admired the show put up by the Nigerians but shrugged off the ‘prophet’s” prediction.

Here are some tweets in support of the Super Eagles below;