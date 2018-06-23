BREAKING: APC Affirms Oshiomhole As New National Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC), with a voice vote, has affirmed Adams Oshiomhole as the new national chairman of the party.

Oshiomhole was affirmed after he emerged as the sole candidate for the position.

The former Edo Governor was one of the 18 candidates affirmed unopposed by delegates at the national convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday.

Delegates will vote to elect candidates for the remaining 42 positions.

The names of each of the unopposed candidates were mentioned by the Chairman of the national convention committee, Governor Abubakar Badaru Mohammed of Jigawa State, while the delegates in affirmation chorused ‘Yes’.

Oshiomhole was the first candidate to be mentioned by Mohammed and the delegates chorused ‘Yes’ in affirmation.

Mohammed said, “The convention procedure is to start with the affirmation of candidates that have won unopposed, thereafter, we will go state by state to go and cast the vote in the 10 centers that we have designated for voting.”

“The position of the national chairman is unopposed and the winner is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Adams Oshiomhole has won unopposed so I want the congregation to affirm, have you?”

The crowd responded, ‘Yes, affirmed’