Delegates Clash At APC National Convention

Some delegates at the ongoing All Progressives National Convention have engaged each other in a free for all.

Trouble first started among delegates from Imo State before spreading to the Delta State delegates.

While the clash between delegates from Imo was brought under control by security operatives after a while, that between the Delta delegates was more intense with chairs being hurled and several people sustaining injuries.

This occurred despite the heavy security presence at the venue of the convention which has President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the who is who of the party.

