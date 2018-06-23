‘I’m Used To These Attempts’, Says Mnangagwa After Blast Rocks His Rally

Updated June 23, 2018
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa addresses a ruling ZANU-PF party rally in Bulawayo on June 23, 2018, as he campaigns for votes ahead of nationwide elections due on July 30.  ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP

 

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally Saturday, suggested he was the target of the attack which left one of his vice-presidents wounded.

“I am used to these attempts,” Mnangagwa said in his first comments on the explosion in the country’s second city of Bulawayo.

He said an object “exploded a few inches away from me — but it is not my time”.

