‘I’m Used To These Attempts’, Says Mnangagwa After Blast Rocks His Rally

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who survived a blast at a ruling ZANU-PF party rally Saturday, suggested he was the target of the attack which left one of his vice-presidents wounded.

“I am used to these attempts,” Mnangagwa said in his first comments on the explosion in the country’s second city of Bulawayo.

He said an object “exploded a few inches away from me — but it is not my time”.

