PHOTOS: Buhari Votes As APC Changes National Leadership

President Muhammadu Buhari has voted to elect new leaders at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention ongoing at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

This is the first time the APC will be holding a national convention since it swept to power at the Federal level and in most states in the country while also taking control of the National Assembly.

Also, delegates at the convention with a voice vote affirmed Adams Oshiomhole as the new national chairman of the party.

Oshiomhole was affirmed after he emerged as the sole candidate for the position.

The former Edo Governor was one of the 18 candidates affirmed unopposed by delegates at the national convention of the party in Abuja on Saturday.

