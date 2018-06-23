Super Eagles Goalkeeper Carl Ikeme Is Winning Battle Against Leukaemia

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

The 32-year-old — who has been capped 10 times for the Super Eagles — posted on Instagram that he still faced obstacles but things were looking far more positive than a year ago when he was diagnosed with the illness.

Ikeme — who has been with Wolverhampton Wanderers for his entire career and has played almost 200 games for the club as well as another 60 in spells on loan at other English clubs — returned “abnormal blood tests” during pre-season testing.

“After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION,” he posted on Instagram, alongside a photograph of him with his children.

“I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality. I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me.”

Ikeme, who laced his battle with humour posting a picture of himself on transfer deadline day in August 2017 saying he was transferring from one hospital room to another, said he had been touched by the support he had received.

“The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words,” he said.

“I can’t thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital (in Manchester) enough for there care!!! What next who knows… I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

AFP