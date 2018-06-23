There Will Be No Electronic Voting In 2019 – INEC

Channels Television  
Updated June 23, 2018
2019: INEC Will Never Yield To Pressure, Says Mahmood Yakubu
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu

 

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that there will be no use of the electronic voting system in the 2019 general elections.

Professor Yakubu said this on Friday while addressing participants at the International Press Institute world conference which took place in Abuja.

“There is no electronic balloting in 2019. In other words, there will be no electronic voting in the next general election but technology is already being used in many aspects of the processes.

“Electronic voting should be the ultimate step in the chain involving five inter-related processes,” he said.

Read Also: Reps Reject Electronic Voting, Pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The occasion also saw the adoption of the revised 2018 edition of the Nigerian Media Code of election coverage by media stakeholders across the country, with the European Union pledging to support free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria.



More on Politics

‘I See One Strong Party’: Oyegun Praises Buhari, APC As He Bows Out

PDP Accuses APC Of Holding National Convention With Looted Funds

Rainfall Delays Start Of APC National Convention

Senator Borrofice, Akanbi Highlight Challenges For Incoming APC National Chairman

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV