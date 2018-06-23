Troops Kill 20 Bandits In Zamfara, Destroy Several Camps

Troops from the One Division of the Nigerian Army have killed at least 20 suspected bandits during an Operation in Jambrini village in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations of One Division, Colonel Muhmmad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the troops who are part of the ongoing ‘Operation IDON RAINI Corridor II’, also destroyed several camps belonging to the armed bandits during an early morning raid on Saturday.

Colonel Dole further stated that the troops also arrested three suspected bandits during a gun battle, while some others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered during the operation included: four AK 47 rifles, One F 99 – Pistol, 111 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition among others.

The army, therefore, re-affirmed its continued determination to frustrate activities of bandits in the state.