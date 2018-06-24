APC Announces Results Of National Convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday announced some of the results of its elective National Convention ongoing at the Eagles Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

After a long process, Chairman of the National Convention Committee, Governor Abubakar Mohammed (Jigawa State), revealed the names of candidates that have won their elections so far.

Earlier, former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole was affirmed the new APC National Chairman by members of the party while and 17 aspirants won other offices unopposed.

Here are some of the results announced so far;

Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary

Sunday Chukwuma – Deputy National Financial Secretary (polled 2,613 votes)

Adamu Fanda – National Treasurer (beat three other aspirants by 2,891 votes)

Ado Oguta – Deputy Legal Adviser (won by 1,454 votes)

Hillary Ekpe – National Vice Chairman (South-south) (won by 2,320 votes)

Emmanuel Omachukwu – National Vice Chairman (South-east) (won by 2,839 votes)

Jacob Chukwuma – National Financial Secretary

Inuwa Abdulkadri – National Vice Chairman (North-west) (won by 1,552 votes)

George Mohgalu – National Auditor

Isah Mabuchu – Deputy National Auditor (won by 2,675 votes)

Victor Geidam – Deputy National Secretary (won by 3,498 votes)

Ibrahim Waziri – National Vice Chairman (North-east) (won by 4,450 votes)

Lawal Shuaibu – Deputy National Chairman North

Emma Ebediro – National Organising Secretary

Nduka Ayongo – Ex-Officio (South-south)

Aminu Tumnaga- Zonal Woman Leader

Blessing Onuhua- Zonal Woman Leader (South-east)

David Okumba – Zonal Secretary (South-south)

Zuera Bakare- Zonal Woman Leader (North-west)

John Uwede – Zonal Secretary (South-east)

Timothy Amah – Zonal Organising Secretary (South-east)

Femi Ibedeyi – Zonal Organising Secretary (South-west)

Ade Fadileri – Zonal Organising Secretary (South-south)

Shuaibu Abdulrahman – Zonal Organising Secretary (North-east)

Gabriel Osuori – Zonal Youth Leader (South-south)

Onyeka Osimeka – Zonal Youth Leader (South-east)

Laoke Olanrewaju – Zonal Youth Leader (South-west)

Abubakar Sa’adu – Zonal Youth Leader (North-west)

Kasim Bello Maigari – Zonal Youth Leader (North-east)

Abubakar Shuaib – National Youth Leader

Afeez Bolaji – Deputy National Youth Leader

Salamatu Umar – National Woman Leader

Onye – Deputy National Woman Leader

More to follow…