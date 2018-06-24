APC National Convention In Pictures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its elective national convention which held at the Eagles Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The party affirmed a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, as its National Chairman during the two-day exercise conducted by the committee chaired by Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Mohammed.

The convention was well attended by members and stakeholders of the APC, including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as well as all governors elected on the platform of the party, were among the APC leaders at the Eagle Square.

Highlights of the convention are captured in the photos below;