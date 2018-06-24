Bolaji Abdullahi Re-Elected As APC National Publicity Secretary

The National Convention of the All Progressives Congress has re-elected Mr Bolaji Abdullahi as the party’s National Publicity Secretary.

Mr Abdullahi outpolled Abubakar Sidiq Usman to retain his position.

Chairman of the convention and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Mohammed, announced the results on Sunday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier before the announcement, the APC on Saturday affirmed former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole as its new APC National Chairman.

Members of the party at the venue of the exercise at the Eagles Square also affirmed 17 aspirants as winners of other offices unopposed.

More to follow…