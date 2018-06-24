Harry Kane Overtakes Ronaldo, Lukaku In Race For World Cup Golden Boot

Updated June 24, 2018
England’s forward Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. Martin BERNETTI / AFP

 

England’s Harry Kane rocketed to the top of the 2018 World Cup goalscoring charts on Sunday, netting a hat-trick against Panama to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Kane — who now has five goals in two matches — scored two first-half penalties as Gareth Southgate’s side ran riot in Nizhny Novgorod, earning a 5-0 half-time lead.

The Tottenham striker scored his third and England’s sixth, deflecting a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot into the net, before he was taken off and replaced by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

England look certain to qualify for the last 16 along with Belgium, whom they face in their final Group G fixture on Thursday.

Portugal’s Ronaldo and Belgium’s Lukaku have four goals apiece.

 



