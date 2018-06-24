LIVE UPDATES: APC National Convention Continues Into Second Day

The National Convention of the All Progressives Congress is in its second day with results expected to be announced later this morning.

On Saturday, a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, was affirmed as the National Chairman of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole was one of about 26 contestants at the convention that were unopposed and affirmed by delegates before voting commenced for the remaining positions.

Despite heavy security and the presence of President Muhammadu Buhari and top government officials and the leaders and key members of the APC, the convention was not without challenges.

First, it was delayed by an early morning rain and later the event was threatened by clashes between some delegates

9: 06 am: The counting of votes is almost completed after which the final result would be announced.

9:29 am: There have been some challenges getting delegates to settle down and security operatives have been called on a number of times to ensure delegates remain in their allotted sections. Having been at the venue for more than 24 hours, some of them have insisted that they needed to move around.

10: 45 am: President Muhammadu Buhari and the outgoing National Chairman of the APC, Mr John Odigie-Oyegun, are have both arrived at the convention venue.

10:49 am: Only the results for one location is left to be counted and collated. It is expected that the final results would be announced within an hour.

11:00 am: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, are also back at the convention for its conclusion.

11:09 am: It is another rainy day in Abuja and at the Eagles Square where the convention is being held, delegates have had to deal with light rain.

13:08 pm: President Buhari has left the venue of the convention. He is expected back within two hours for the announcement of the results.