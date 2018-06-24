Uruguay’s Gimenez Ruled Out Of World Cup Group Decider

Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez is out of his country’s World Cup game against hosts Russia, which will determine who will top Group A, because of a thigh injury, officials said Saturday.

The Atletico Madrid centre-half “will not be taken into account for the match… against Russia,” the Uruguayan Football Association said in a statement.

The match takes place on Monday in Samara.

Uruguay and Russia have both won their first two matches, though the hosts have a far more impressive goal difference.

Both teams have already qualified for the last 16 and will either play Portugal, Spain or Iran in the next round depending on final match results in Group B.

A stuttering Uruguay have won both their matches, against Egypt and Saudi Arabia. 1-0.

Gimenez scored the late winner in the first game.