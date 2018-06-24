You Can’t Fool Nigerians With Change Of Slogan, PDP Tells APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to perish the thought of deceiving Nigerians by its alleged attempt to changing its slogan from ‘CHANGE’ to ‘PROGRESS’.

In a statement on Sunday by their National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the development as an insult on the intelligence of the people.

They added that it was the worst form of deceit from a political party which they claimed had brought nothing but hunger to the nation.

“How can the APC think that by changing its slogan, Nigerians will suddenly forget that in the last three years of its administration, the nation has not witnessed the CHANGE it promised and that all the campaign promises upon which they rode to power have all turned out to be lies?” the opposition party queried.

“Under the APC misrule, all aspects of our national life have witnessed unprecedented deterioration; its leaders are busy thinking of how to beguile Nigerians with a change of slogan instead of preparing their handover notes,” they added.

The PDP said that the ruling party has nothing to progress and accused them of violating human rights, de-marketing of the nation, and wrecking the economy, among other allegations.

They further informed the APC leaders that the solution to the problems facing the nation does not lie in changing slogan.

The opposition party, however, maintained that Nigeria requires a new leadership of qualitative individuals endowed with in-depth knowledge in the areas of economy, security and good governance.

“On our own part, the repositioned PDP is working round the clock in our resolve to bring forth a form of government that will encapsulate the aspirations, happiness and prosperity of Nigerians in all areas of life.

“We, therefore, urge Nigerians to shun this contrivance of another deceptive lexicon aimed to once again beguile our people, now that election is around the corner,” the statement added.