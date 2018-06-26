Killings: President Buhari Visits Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the deadly attacks which left at least 100 people dead.

The President arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport around 3:40 pm and was received by Governor Simon Lalong and his Kebbi State counterpart Akiku Bagudu and other government officials.

See photos of the president meeting with various stakeholders at the banquet hall in the Government House in Rayfield, Jos.