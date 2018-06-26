Pogba, Lloris Rested As Deschamps Rotates For Denmark Game

Captain Hugo Lloris and Paul Pogba drop to the bench for France’s World Cup clash against Denmark in Moscow as Didier Deschamps makes six changes for Tuesday’s final group game.

Steve Mandanda starts in goal for France, who are already guaranteed a place in the last 16, while Pogba and Blaise Matuidi are left out with the pair a yellow card away from suspension.

Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Steven Nzonzi are all included with Kylian Mbappe starting on the bench.

Presnel Kimpembe replaces Samuel Umtiti in central defence as Raphael Varane takes over the armband, while Djibril Sidibe comes in for Benjamin Pavard at right-back.

Denmark show three changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Australia, forward Yussuf Poulsen is suspended after collecting a booking in the first two games.

Martin Braithwaite and Andreas Cornelius come into the team as part of a three-man attack, while Mathias Jorgensen is selected ahead of Lasse Schone in midfield.

France need a point to clinch top spot in Group C, while Denmark would also advance as runners-up with a draw at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group C match between France and Denmark in Moscow on Tuesday (1400 GMT kick-off):

France (4-2-3-1)

Steve Mandanda; Djibril Sidibe, Raphael Varane (capt), Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez; N’Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi; Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann; Olivier Giroud

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Denmark (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer (capt), Andreas Christensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Mathias Jorgensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen; Martin Braithwaite, Pione Sisto, Andreas Cornelius

Coach: Age Hareide (NOR)

Referee: Sandro Ricci (BRA)

AFP