Saraki, Ezekwesili, Banky W Lead Praise For Super Eagles Despite World Cup Exit

Channels Television  
Updated June 26, 2018
AFP Photo

 

Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, and music star and actor Banky W were among Nigerians who praised the Super Eagles for their performance at the World Cup despite their failure to progress beyond the group stage.

According to Saraki, the Super Eagles did enough at football’s biggest competition to hold their head high regardless of the outcome.

Ezekwesili on her part, hailed the team for making Nigerian believe and giving them hope.

After the Super Eagles lost their first 2018 World Cup game 2-0 to Croatia, they rallied in the second group game to defeat Iceland by the same scoreline and went into Tuesday’s game against Argentina needing a win or draw to progress.

Their 2-1 loss to Argentina, however, meant they finished third in Group D with three points behind Argentina – four points, and Croatia – nine points. Iceland was bottom of the group.

READ ALSO: GALLANT SUPER EAGLES OUT OF WORLD CUP

The Eagles did not, however, roll over for Argentina. They fought and created chances several chances throughout the game, matching the Lionel Messi-led side in terms of shots.

In the end, it was not enough but Nigerians noted the effort made, especially in their clash against Argentina.

For many of them, it was a dignified exit and for others, their performance indicated that the team was on the right track.

Here are some of the reactions.

Meanwhile, some have called for the retention of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and for continuity in the team’s development.



