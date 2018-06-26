Saraki, Ezekwesili, Banky W Lead Praise For Super Eagles Despite World Cup Exit

Senate President Bukola Saraki and former Minister of Education, Mrs Obiageli Ezekwesili, and music star and actor Banky W were among Nigerians who praised the Super Eagles for their performance at the World Cup despite their failure to progress beyond the group stage.

According to Saraki, the Super Eagles did enough at football’s biggest competition to hold their head high regardless of the outcome.

A great performance by our @NGSuperEagles. We fought a good fight. However, you win some, you lose some. Raise your heads up, you inspired all 180 million of us. Thank you. #SoarSuperEagles #NGAARG — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 26, 2018

Ezekwesili on her part, hailed the team for making Nigerian believe and giving them hope.

Our .@NGSuperEagles do please receive our gratitude for making us believe and for your efforts at giving Nigerians HOPE & JOY in the midst of so much pain. We celebrate you all🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) June 26, 2018

After the Super Eagles lost their first 2018 World Cup game 2-0 to Croatia, they rallied in the second group game to defeat Iceland by the same scoreline and went into Tuesday’s game against Argentina needing a win or draw to progress.

Their 2-1 loss to Argentina, however, meant they finished third in Group D with three points behind Argentina – four points, and Croatia – nine points. Iceland was bottom of the group.

The Eagles did not, however, roll over for Argentina. They fought and created chances several chances throughout the game, matching the Lionel Messi-led side in terms of shots.

In the end, it was not enough but Nigerians noted the effort made, especially in their clash against Argentina.

For many of them, it was a dignified exit and for others, their performance indicated that the team was on the right track.

Here are some of the reactions.

There were over 66,000 people in that stadium. 65,500 were rooting for Argentina, which, by the way, has one of the greatest players OF ALL TIME. Impossible odds, but we went down fighting. That’s why I cheered like a mad man, that’s why I’m proud of the Super Eagles. #NGAARG — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) June 26, 2018

I’m proud of Nigeria. They fought Hard I’m proud of Nigeria. They fought Hard I’m proud of Nigeria. They fought Hard I’m proud of Nigeria. They fought Hard I’m proud of Nigeria. They fought Hard#NGAARG🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/flsqpIfGoK — Fresh Prince (@iamwytunes) June 26, 2018

Well done! @NGSuperEagles you were the best team today. No one can take that from you. — Nelly kalu (@nellylaoni) June 26, 2018

Meanwhile, some have called for the retention of the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr and for continuity in the team’s development.

Pls Nigeria, let’s keep Rohr. He met us at our lowest ebb, not qualifying for ordinary AFCON. Under him, we qualified for the WC from a tough group when no one gave us a chance. Now we are disappointed not qualifying from our WC group by 5 minutes. I see progress. #KeepRohr — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) June 26, 2018

Real shame about how @NGSuperEagles went out tonight. Hats off to them, they played with heart. The team is on the right trajectory. If only @thenff can continue this masterplan, i believe this generation will mature by AFCON 2021 and Qatar 2022. Well done lads! — Babatunde Koiki (@BabatundeKoiki) June 26, 2018

Nigeria should keep Gernot Rohr — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatic1) June 26, 2018