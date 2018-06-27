Buhari’s Meeting With Saraki, Dogara In Photos

Leaders of the National Assembly on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in Plateau State.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, arrived at the Presidential Villa this morning before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting focused on ways in which the Legislature and the Executive can work together to resolve the issues while the National Assembly leaders received a briefing from the President on the steps being taken to tackle the crisis.

See photos of the meeting below: