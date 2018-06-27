Plateau Killings: Perpetrators Must Be Arrested, APC Reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attack that claimed many lives in Plateau State.

The party made the demand in a statement on Wednesday by their National Publicity Secretary, Mr Bolaji Abdullahi.

“We call on security agencies to spare no efforts in ensuring the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators and in stemming the occurrence of such violence in all parts of the country,” the statement said.

The APC described the attack as an act of “barbarism, bestiality and cruelty” to a fellow man, saying nothing can justify such incident.

They condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the attack which left at least 100 people dead in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau.

The ruling party further stressed the need for Nigerians to live in harmony with one another, irrespective of their religious, ethnic, and political backgrounds.

They added, “We appeal to religious and community leaders to demonstrate true leadership even in the face of this terrible challenge by appealing to those affected not to take the laws into their hands and avoid utterances and actions that can provoke reprisal.”

The party, however, said they are confident that the prompt visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state would help to provide some succour to the people of the affected communities.

The also described the visit as a reassurance of the President’s commitments to tackling the security situation in the country.