Saraki, Dogara Meet With Buhari Over Plateau Killings

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, have met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in Plateau State.

Both leaders of the National Assembly arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday shortly before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Discussions at the meeting focused on ways in which the Legislature and the Executive can work together to resolve the security issues in the country.

The two leaders of the National Assembly also received a briefing from the President on the steps being taken to tackle the crisis.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Speaker Dogara offered the condolence of the National Assembly to the families of the attack victims and urged Nigerians to live peacefully.

He, however, said security matters cannot be discussed in public but the President informed them about the reorganisation he plans to put in place.

The Speaker stressed that while these are sober moments, the nation cannot continue to tolerate the present insecurity situation.

The Presidency also confirmed the meeting in a tweet.

The meeting comes four days after the Plateau attack which claimed no fewer than 100 lives and destroyed several properties.

President Buhari had visited the state the day after his vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, paid a condolence visit to Plateau on Monday.

During the visit, the President condemned the attack and ordered the security chiefs to be vigilant as well as ensure that the lives and property of the people were protected.

He had also appealed to Nigerians to live in harmony and avoid inflammatory utterances that can endanger peace or promote conflicts.