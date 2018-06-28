Fuel-Laden Tanker Explodes In Lagos, Blaze Engulfs Over 30 Vehicles

A fuel-laden tanker has exploded along the Otedola Bridge axis of Berger in Lagos with the blaze engulfing at least 30 other vehicles.

The tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the crash occurred, causing panic and fear.

It was gathered that a commercial bus had lost control and hit the tanker, sparking a fire that led to the explosion.

Traffic has been stopped on both side of the road and emergency officials are at the scene trying to put out the fire and attend to those affected.

Many people were feared trapped in their cars and killed in the blaze, while many others sustained fire burns.

Emergency officials say nine bodies have been pulled out so far.

Scene of the explosion. PHOTO credit/Rapid Response Squad Lagos
Scene of the explosion. PHOTO credit/Rapid Response Squad Lagos

 

 

See eyewitness video from the scene:

Details later…



