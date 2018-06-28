Everton Confirm Rooney To Join DC United

Updated June 28, 2018
In this file photo taken on March 17, 2018 Everton’s English striker Wayne Rooney warms up before the English Premier League football match between Stoke City and Everton at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England. PHOTO: Roland Harrison / AFP

 

England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is to leave Everton for a move to North American team DC United, the US club and the English Premier League outfit announced Thursday.

“Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS (Major League Soccer) side DC United on a permanent transfer,” said a club statement.

“Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

“From everyone at Everton, we thank Wayne for his service to the club and wish him every success in the next three-and-a-half years with DC United.”

