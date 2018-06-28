Everton Confirm Rooney To Join DC United

England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney is to leave Everton for a move to North American team DC United, the US club and the English Premier League outfit announced Thursday.

“Everton and Wayne Rooney have reached an agreement for the player to join MLS (Major League Soccer) side DC United on a permanent transfer,” said a club statement.

“Rooney will complete the formalities of his move when the MLS transfer window opens on July 10.

“From everyone at Everton, we thank Wayne for his service to the club and wish him every success in the next three-and-a-half years with DC United.”

AFP