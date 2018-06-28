LIVE: Stakeholders Speak On Future Of Nigerian Youth At BRF GABFEST Lecture

Stakeholders are currently at the City hall in Onikan, Lagos discussing issues on how to get Nigerian youths involved in governance.

The inaugural lecture titled Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) Gabfest is organised to celebrate the 55th birthday of the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

The lecture is themed: ‘The Youth In Nigeria: Mapping the Future’ and the keynote speaker is the Chairman of first Bank, Nigeria as the keynote speaker.

Panelists at the lecture include, Ayisha Osori, Kayode Adegbola and Asuquo Ekpenyong with Maupe Ogun-Yusuf as the moderator.

Business moguls Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote are also at the event.

