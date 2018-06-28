Governors Condemn Plateau Killings, Seek ‘Holistic Solution’ To Insecurity

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has condemned the attack on some villages in Plateau State which left at least 100 people killed and many others displaced.

Chairman of the forum, Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara State), made the position of the governors known on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the killings formed the major discussion when members of the forum met for about five hours where they decried the spate of the insecurity in the country.

Governor Yari revealed that the governors sympathised with the victims, people and government of Plateau, as well as other states that have experienced similar incidents.

Read the resolutions to the meeting, he said, “The governors have unanimously called for the prosecution of perpetrators of the attack and resolve to find a quick and common solution to the security crisis in the country.

“The forum resolves to pay a condolence visit to Plateau state to commensurate with the government and people of Plateau State.”

According to Yari, the forum also decided to convene a day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a “holistic solution to the country’s security situation”.

Governors at the meeting include Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Mohammed Abubakar (Jigawa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), among other governors.

The governors met barely one day after the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari over the same issues.

The National Assembly leaders had after the meeting said that Nigeria can no longer condone the repeated killings of innocent citizens.

Although the police authorities in Plateau maintained that 100 people were killed when suspected herdsmen attacked the villages, conflicting figures have continued to trail the death toll.

President Buhari had paid a condolence visit to the state on Tuesday where he met with the traditional rulers, religious leaders, representatives of youth, women and trade union groups among other stakeholders in the state.

He had directed the security chiefs to be vigilant and ensure that the lives and property of the people were protected.

The President also appealed to Nigerians to live in peace with one another and avoid inflammatory utterances that can promote conflicts.