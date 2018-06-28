Oyo Govt Shuts Down Bodija Market As Butchers, Police Clash

The Oyo State Government has announced a shut down of the Bodija market in Ibadan after a clash between police officers and butchers in the market on Thursday.

The announcement of market closure was made on the verified twitter handle of the Oyo State Government @oyostategovt noting that it was shut after gunshots were heard in the market.

“The Oyo State Government has shut down Bodija market for security reasons. This is an aftermath of the sporadic shooting which occurred earlier today in the market and its environs.

“The Aare Laatosa LCDA chairman, Adekunle Oladeji said the closure is to prevent the loss of lives and property of the citizenry. It is also to guard against the escalation of the violence in the market to other parts of the state,” the tweet read.

The clash follows earlier instruction by the Oyo State Government to the butchers to relocate to the new newly constructed abattoir located at Amosun village, Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan.

The report of the clash, has however, created panic among Ibadan residents as many has taken to social media to warn others to steer clear of Bodija market and its environs to avoid being a victim of the clash.

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi earlier in April directed butchers in the 11 Local Governments in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to relocate to the newly built multi-billion naira central abattoir.

The governor during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat said the butchers must relocate, latest by the end of April adding that the new abattoir has state-of-the-art facilities that would promote the hygiene of meat consumers.