Court Acquits Ex-Air Vice Marshal Of Corruption Charges

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has discharged and acquitted a former Director of Administration in the Nigerian Air Force, Retired Air Vice Marshal Alkali Mamu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had accused Mamu in June 2016 of collecting gratification while he was in service.

But the trial judge, Justice Garba Salisu, held in his judgement on Friday in Abuja that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He also ruled that the prosecution failed to comply with the constitutional provisions for obtaining the statement of the witness.

The judge stated that the prosecution witness confirmed in court that the EFCC knew the location of a vital witness to its case but decided not to bring the witness to court.

He also said the first prosecution witness told the court that he was not aware of the said contractor or contract, as there was no record with the Nigerian Air Force to that effect.

Justice Salih then ruled that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the defendant and consequently discharged him of the four counts brought against him by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had claimed that the defendant received the sum of $300,000 and another N5.9 million in exchange for contracts while he was a member of the Procurement Committee at the Federal Ministry of Defence.

Air Vice Marshal Mamu was also alleged to have received two vehicles valued at N15 million and N12 million naira respectively, from the said contractor with the Nigerian Air Force.