Supporters Storm Streets As Buhari Visits Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday visited Katsina State to sympathise with the victims and families of those affected by the rainstorm.

The President was welcomed to the state by Governor Aminu Masari and his deputy, as well as other members of his cabinet and senior government officials in Katsina.

He also received a warm welcome from his supporters who came out in their numbers to welcome him in line with their tradition of ‘Peace and Heritage’.

President Buhari the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman, where he commiserated with him over the downpour which claimed lives in May.

