President Buhari Visits Katsina To Condole With Rainstorm Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina State to commiserate with the victims and families of those affected by the rainstorm.

He was received by Governor Aminu Masari and his deputy, as well as other members of his cabinet and senior government officials in the state.

The people of the state also trooped out to welcome the President in the best tradition of ‘Peace and Heritage’ which the state is famed for.

Shortly after his arrival in the state capital, President Buhari visited the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman.

The rainstorm which occurred a fortnight ago caused serious damage to some communities in Mashi and Musawa Local Government Areas (LGAs), as well as Yana village in Charanchi LGA of the state.

Shinkafi, Ambassador Quarters, Kukar Gesa, Tsillitori, Modoji Makera, and the Mobile Police Barracks were also affected by the downpour.

