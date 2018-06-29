Trump To Announce Supreme Court Pick July 9

President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his nominee to be the next US Supreme Court justice on July 9.

“I’ve got it narrowed to about five” candidates, including two women, Trump told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One as he headed to New Jersey.

Trump also said he would not ask those being considered as a replacement for retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy about their position on the landmark 1973 court decision upholding abortion rights, although on the campaign trail in 2016 he said he would seek to place a “pro-life justice on the court.”