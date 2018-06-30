Herdsmen-Farmers Crisis: Nigerian Students In UK Protest Against Killings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some Nigerian students at the Cambridge University in England have protested the recent killings in parts of the country as a result of the herdsmen-farmers crisis.

The students, who staged the demonstration on Saturday, decried what they called the government’s indecisiveness in resolving the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Bearing placards with different inscriptions, the students demand action to end the killings and justice for the victims of the attacks.

The repeated killings arising from the herdsmen-farmers in parts of the country have continued to become a major concern to the government and the people.

The latest is the attack on some villages in Plateau State which left no fewer than 100 persons dead and has been widely condemned by the government, prominent citizens, as well as various groups in the country.

Global rights group Amnesty International had also claimed on Thursday that at least 1,813 persons have been murdered across 17 states, representing double of the 894 people killed in the entire 2017.