Palestinians Killed In Gaza Fireworks Blast
Two Palestinians died and six others were injured in Gaza on Saturday when a blast went off in a fireworks factory, causing a fire, health and security officials said.
Police in the Hamas-ruled territory have opened an investigation into the incident in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.
Of the six injured, three were in critical condition and three others had moderate injuries, Gaza’s health ministry said.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
AFP