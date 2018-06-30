Palestinians Killed In Gaza Fireworks Blast

Updated June 30, 2018
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Palestinian Osama Abu Khater, who died of wounds he sustained after he was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip June 24, 2018. SAID KHATIB / AFP

 

Two Palestinians died and six others were injured in Gaza on Saturday when a blast went off in a fireworks factory, causing a fire, health and security officials said. 

Police in the Hamas-ruled territory have opened an investigation into the incident in the Shujaiya neighbourhood east of Gaza City.

Of the six injured, three were in critical condition and three others had moderate injuries, Gaza’s health ministry said.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

AFP



