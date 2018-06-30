President Buhari Travels To Mauritania For AU Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to Mauritania for the 31st Ordinary session of the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The President left the country on Saturday after a paying a one-day condolence visit to Katsina State over the havoc wreaked in parts of the state by a windstorm.

At the session, which holds from today, June 30, to July 2, President Buhari will speak on the theme: ‘Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

According to a statement on Friday his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, President Buhari will also take part in other activities on the sidelines of the session.

For instance, the President and other African leaders will take part in an interactive session with President Emmanuel Macron of France on Financing AU-led Peace Support Operations authorised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Dominant issues affecting the continent such as peace and security, HIV/AIDS, regional cooperation, climate change will also form part of discussions of the African leaders.

Beyond that, President Buhari will also hold series of high-level bilateral sessions on issues of shared common interests to the country, Africa, and the world.

Governor Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, his Edo State counterpart Godwin Obaseki, and other top government officials were part of the President’s entourage.