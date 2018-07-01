32 Boko Haram Terrorists Surrender In Borno – Army

The Nigerian Army says 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered at different locations in Borno State.

This was disclosed on Sunday, in a statement signed by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Texas Chukwu.

Some of the repentant Boko Haram members also handed over their weapons, surrendering to the military at different locations in the theatre in Borno State.

“Among them was one Mallam Ibrahim Lawal who surrendered and also handed over one AK 47 rifle with two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition,” the statement added.

The military spokesperson also disclosed that the surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion of the interrogation.

See more photos of the repentant Boko Haram members and Nigerian military troop below…