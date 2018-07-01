AU Summit: Buhari Calls For Repatriation Of Stolen Assets Without Legal Obstacles

President Muhammadu Buhari at the AU Summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania called on nations where looted assets have been stashed to release them without the usual long technicalities involved in the process of repatriation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

President Buhari in his introductory remarks as the leader of the African Union theme of the year, Winning the Fight against Corruption, A Sustainable Path to Africas Transformation, said all hands must be on deck to achieve this.

“We must all collectively work to place high on the agenda the need for open and participatory government, as well as the repatriation of stolen assets without procedural technicalities and legal obstacles,” he said.

President Buhari also appraised the anti-corruption efforts noting that workshops were organised in different regions to create awareness on the war against corruption.

“During the last 6 months, we have engaged in multi-sectoral dialogue with a broad range of actors including parliamentarians, national anti-corruption agencies, civil society, media, youth and women groups and development partners. We have convened three different regional Consultative Workshops in line with my campaign programme to sensitise our people on the evil effects of corruption on our societies.

“These workshops will be extended to other regional blocs as we continue the fight against corruption in a bid to transform our continent.”