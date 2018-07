Croatia beat Denmark in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday to progress to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark the lead after just 58 seconds but Mario Mandzukic levelled for Croatia in the fourth minute and the sides remained locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time. But Croatia won the shootout 3-2 after Danijel Subasic saved three spot-kicks.

AFP